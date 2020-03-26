Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after acquiring an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $135,646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $133,380,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Broadcom by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,077,000 after purchasing an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $217.55 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total value of $19,619,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

