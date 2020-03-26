Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $9.26 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 147.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,422,000 after buying an additional 410,775 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,709,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,259,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,896,000 after buying an additional 294,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

