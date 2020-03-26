Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $203.60 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.40 and its 200-day moving average is $256.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

