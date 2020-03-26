Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,648 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,378,000 after acquiring an additional 609,536 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,347 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

