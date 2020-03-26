Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $710.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.85.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,305,782. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $539.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.26. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.