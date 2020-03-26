Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 54,552 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AGNC Investment worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,471,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,704,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after buying an additional 1,202,536 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,286,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after buying an additional 1,200,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,012,000 after buying an additional 828,696 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $8,431,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.50 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.