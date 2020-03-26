Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,994 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.51% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 731,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,701,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,618,000 after buying an additional 231,765 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,893,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $199.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.28. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $269.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.