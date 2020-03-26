Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 12,379 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.36% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $114.61.

