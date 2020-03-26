Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Kraton reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $408.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

KRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kraton from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kraton from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRA stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. Kraton has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.66.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

