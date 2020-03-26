Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,062 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.24.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $132.91 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

