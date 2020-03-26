Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $678,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

