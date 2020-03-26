Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $92.18 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

