Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $585,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $182.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.