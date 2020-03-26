Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,254,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $44.19 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.