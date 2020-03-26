Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KSS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of KSS opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. Kohl’s has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

