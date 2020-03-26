KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KIGRY. HSBC upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. KION GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.49.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

