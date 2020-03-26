Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

