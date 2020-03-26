Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $25.87 on Monday. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $544.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Kforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kforce by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

