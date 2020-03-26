KeyCorp Trims EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Target Price to $71.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

NYSE EOG opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after buying an additional 30,668 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

