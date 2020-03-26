KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.30.

KEY opened at $9.82 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

