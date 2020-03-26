KeyCorp Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $7.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 396.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut shares of SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 977,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 133,671 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

