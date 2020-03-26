KeyCorp Lowers Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $38.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

