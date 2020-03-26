KeyCorp Lowers Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $16.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 155.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from to in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

NYSE MUR opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $984.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at $210,375.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 658,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,654,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,685,000 after purchasing an additional 303,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 295,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,304,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.