KeyCorp Lowers Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target to $24.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 307.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apache from to in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of APA stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $38.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Apache by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apache in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

