KeyCorp Cuts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $25.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KBR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

KBR stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. KBR has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $313,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

