KeyCorp Cuts Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Price Target to $85.00

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

Shares of NYSE J opened at $73.25 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.