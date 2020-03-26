KeyCorp Cuts Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Price Target to $85.00

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.20.
Shares of NYSE J opened at $73.25 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.
In other news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Jacobs Engineering
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.
