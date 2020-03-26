Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KDP. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.