Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “SEK 145” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VOLV.B. UBS Group set a SEK 113 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 187 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 155.70.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of SEK 153.66 and a 200-day moving average price of SEK 148.69.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

