Jungheinrich’s (JGHAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

JGHAF opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. Jungheinrich has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

