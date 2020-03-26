Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde Acquires 40,000 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) Director Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$20,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,327,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$690,328.60.

Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

On Friday, January 24th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde bought 5,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 20,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,600.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde purchased 5,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,800.00.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$2.14.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.30 price objective on Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.