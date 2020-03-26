JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 139.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,413 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

