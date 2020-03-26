Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €7.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.08 ($7.07).

Get Kloeckner & Co SE alerts:

Shares of Kloeckner & Co SE stock opened at €3.33 ($3.87) on Monday. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a 52-week high of €7.37 ($8.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.54.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kloeckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.