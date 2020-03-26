Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,351 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.96% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $252,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.93.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.31. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

