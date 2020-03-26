Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105,907 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.17% of BIO-TECHNE worth $267,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,195,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,110,000 after buying an additional 68,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,384,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,463,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $172.49 on Thursday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.14. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.56, for a total value of $1,740,262.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

