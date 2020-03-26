Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 764,464 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 764,464 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.52% of Baxter International worth $220,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,891,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,437,000 after acquiring an additional 148,183 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 381,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.16.

Baxter International stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average is $85.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

