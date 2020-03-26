Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 709,507 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,079,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 709,507 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $193,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. CWM LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Summit Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

SUM opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

