Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 657,467 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657,467 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.30% of Automatic Data Processing worth $218,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,886,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.