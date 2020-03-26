Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,730 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.23% of Williams-Sonoma worth $240,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

