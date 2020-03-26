Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 28,142 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,142 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $253,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of CVX opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.72. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.