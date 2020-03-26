Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 267,212 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 666,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267,212 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $181,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in S&P Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,984,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on S&P Global from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $227.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.08. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

