Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,540 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.98% of RenaissanceRe worth $258,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR opened at $135.88 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

