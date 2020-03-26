Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,581,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,675 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $246,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

NYSE:DG opened at $137.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.13. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

