Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,851 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $221,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $1,852,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 6,051.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

KMX opened at $63.88 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

