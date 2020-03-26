Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,859,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570,319 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $288,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 506.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 1,942,769 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,069,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,196,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 192,152 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 61,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,256 shares of company stock worth $2,561,285. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

