Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,942,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885,708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.67% of Elanco Animal Health worth $292,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELAN. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

