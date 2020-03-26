Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 7,258,714 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 193.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,258,714 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.76% of HP worth $226,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after buying an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,736,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $385,033,000 after buying an additional 539,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in HP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,643,000 after buying an additional 751,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $355,860,000 after buying an additional 2,163,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

