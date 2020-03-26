Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 299,281 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 299,281 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.38% of Axon Enterprise worth $190,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after buying an additional 211,552 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,118,805.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $3,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,761,925. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAXN stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,115.00, a PEG ratio of 2,793.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $94.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

