Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,520,751 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.38% of T-Mobile Us worth $257,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average is $81.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

