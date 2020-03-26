Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 693,730 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $188,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 57.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after buying an additional 198,708 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

NYSE EQC opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a current ratio of 75.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 385.36%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.