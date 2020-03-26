Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $290.68 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,842,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148,949 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.95% of Gildan Activewear worth $290,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 106,827 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,400,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 814,228 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.58. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.